Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

