Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 235.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PAGS opened at $11.68 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

