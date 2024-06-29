Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $541,000 Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of STM opened at $39.28 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.