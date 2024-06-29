Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 366 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 19.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

