VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,686,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,675,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

