Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $55,000 in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $2.07 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

