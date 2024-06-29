Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $580,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,706,000 after acquiring an additional 410,759 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,055,000 after acquiring an additional 275,334 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
SLF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
Featured Articles
