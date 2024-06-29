Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $580,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,706,000 after acquiring an additional 410,759 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,055,000 after acquiring an additional 275,334 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

SLF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.