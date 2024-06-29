Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $232,900.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,077,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,481,272.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,845.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 1.2 %

TTSH opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.38. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile



Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

