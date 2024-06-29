Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QSR opened at $70.45 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.