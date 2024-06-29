LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.71 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

