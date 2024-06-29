Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stake Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

