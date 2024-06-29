Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Energizer Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $29.54 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

