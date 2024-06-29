Anthony Valentino Georgiadis Sells 35,115 Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Valentino Georgiadis sold 35,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $426,647.25.
Anthony Valentino Georgiadis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Anthony Valentino Georgiadis sold 9,979 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $144,895.08.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
About Green Thumb Industries
