Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 12,850 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $300,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,670,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,346,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $23.60 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,789,000 after acquiring an additional 909,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

