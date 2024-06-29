Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Acquires A$270,300.00 in Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Fowles acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$270,300.00 ($180,200.00).
Karoon Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Karoon Energy
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.