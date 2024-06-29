Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Halliburton by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,770,000 after buying an additional 962,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

