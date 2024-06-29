Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.48.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $313.79 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $331.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.83 and a 200-day moving average of $260.45.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

