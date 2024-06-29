53,965 Shares in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Blue Foundry Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

