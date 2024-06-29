Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,480,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

