Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 487 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,583,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 227,314 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.