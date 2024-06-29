Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 421 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after buying an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSN opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.