Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Natera by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,105.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $127,630.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,232.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,105.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,665 shares of company stock worth $17,732,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Natera’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

