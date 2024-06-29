Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,367,000 after buying an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 573,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,192,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,002,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,250,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.8 %

MSGS stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 191.90 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.74.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.