Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.