Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after buying an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after buying an additional 234,715 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

