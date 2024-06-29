Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $73.55 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,816 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 184,249 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 164,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $446.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.66. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $456.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.