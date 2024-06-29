Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 164,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $446.95 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $456.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Get Our Latest Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.