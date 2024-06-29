ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $461,600.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 659,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,005 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $175,195.05.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ACR opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 90.61, a quick ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRES Commercial Realty last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

