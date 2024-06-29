Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

