High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $446.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $456.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

