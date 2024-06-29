Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is True North Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $446.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $456.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

