Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $446.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $456.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

