Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.7 %

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 414,207 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 843,419 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 612,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.