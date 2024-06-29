Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $76.00 at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.