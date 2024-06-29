Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $90.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,511 shares of company stock worth $8,787,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

