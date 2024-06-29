International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 70.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

