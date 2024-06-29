Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $23.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,016.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,297.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,791 shares of company stock worth $16,930,725. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

