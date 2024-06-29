Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.68. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

