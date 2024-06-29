Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $117,000 in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GCMG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $9.76 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is -137.50%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

