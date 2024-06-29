Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,772 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 366,923 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 502,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 244,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 192,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,223,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 186,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of GLDD opened at $8.78 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
