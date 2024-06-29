Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,772 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 366,923 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 502,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 244,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 192,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,223,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 186,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.78 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.