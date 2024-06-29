Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Pure Cycle worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 17.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,765,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 388,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.95. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

