Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $107,000 Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,952,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GDS by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 52,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.