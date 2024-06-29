Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 187,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.03.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

CFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

