adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

ADDYY opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.82. adidas has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

