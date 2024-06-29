AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AACAY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.