Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 221.4% in June

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Accor Stock Performance

ACCYY stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

