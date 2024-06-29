Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Decreases By 72.2%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACGBY opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $26 billion for the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.