Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Up 559.1% in June

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 559.1% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atos Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Atos has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

