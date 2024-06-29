American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Aires Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Get American Aires alerts:

American Aires Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.