Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAGFF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

