Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
AAGFF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
